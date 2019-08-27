South Africa

Search for missing UCT student enters third day

27 August 2019 - 11:13 By Dan Meyer
Ninteen-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Ninteen-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana has been missing since Saturday afternoon.
Image: Facebook/Zuki Lamani

The search for a UCT student who has been missing since Saturday entered its third day on Tuesday, with no sign of the 19-year-old. 

Uyinene Mrwetyana was last seen leaving her university residence at 1.30pm on Saturday, and friends are appealing for information on her whereabouts. 

"As night falls on this day, please I urge everyone to light a candle or burn some sage and just think and pray for the safe return of Uyinene Mrwetyana," said Twitter user Chana Duniswa. 

The Pink Ladies organisation, which helps in the search for missing women and children, said that Mrwetyana was last seen wearing brown corduroy pants and had a black handbag. She wears a ring in the centre of her nose.

The police were not immediately available for comment on the matter, which was reported to the Claremont police station. 

Anyone with information is requested to contact Claremont police station's Const Nkonki at 021-657-2240 or 021-657-2243 or 079-894-1563, or the Pink Ladies at 072-214-7439 or 083-378-4882 or 086-001-0111.

READ MORE

WATCH | Mom's anguish after son goes missing in Vietnam

For more than three months, Colleen Bothma has been living in suspense and anguish, wondering if her son, John Bothma, will ever be found, after he ...
News
1 day ago

Baby missing from Gauteng clinic is found, suspect under arrest

Police and health officials have traced a three-month-old boy who went missing from a clinic on Wednesday.
News
5 days ago

'I feel so hopeless, I miss him so much': mother of SA teacher missing in Vietnam

Coleen Bothma, the mother of John Bothma, who went missing in Vietnam in May, remains hopeful that her son will be found alive.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Taxi driver' pranks passengers, dumps them over R100 note South Africa
  5. Speaker Thandi Modise takes aim at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane News

Latest Videos

Bosasa boss Gavin Watson killed in car crash
#RIPDavidKekana: Tributes pour in for legendary sports analyst David Kekana
X