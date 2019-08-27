Strict bail for licensing officials implicated in R67m 'scam'

The Middelburg magistrate’s court has set strict conditions for eight Lekwa local municipality licensing officials who are implicated in a multimillion-rand vehicle registration scandal.

The eight officials appeared in court on Monday following their arrest in Standerton, Mpumalanga, on Friday.

They were granted bail of R5,000 and R20,000.

Smangele Selepe, 43, Sandi Friday Manana, 35, and Thembi Joyce Mavuso, 55, were granted bail of R20,000 each.

Ida Vangile Mdluli, 48, Illody Mildred Townsend, 40, Nhlanhla Innocentia Motha, 39, Mduduzi Robert Nkuna, 38, and Mbongiseni Amon Radebe, 53, were granted bail of R5,000 each.

They face charges related to allegedly falsifying vehicle ownership registration on the national traffic information system (eNatis), enabling truck owners to avoid payment of vehicle licensing fees, including penalties and arrears amounting to millions of rands.

It is alleged the eight have cost the state R67m in lost revenue.

Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane said the court ordered the accused to surrender their passports to the investigating officer and barred them from interfering with the state’s case or communicating directly with state witnesses.

They are also not allowed to travel outside of the Standerton district without permission from the investigating officer.

Zwane said investigations were continuing to locate the truck owners who allegedly benefited from the corruption.

He said close to 100 trucks may be seized and the owners arrested as part of the investigation.

“About 75 other officials at registering authorities in other parts of the country are implicated in this scam and their arrests are imminent.”

Zwane said the accused faced a minimum of 15 years' imprisonment if found guilty.

The matter was postponed to November 28.