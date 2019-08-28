South Africa

Bangladeshis rescued from 'human-trafficking' hell in Nelspruit

28 August 2019 - 16:13 By TimesLIVE
The victims were allegedly forced to walk the last bit of their journey to SA and then held at a house in Nelspruit.
Image: 123RF/Tinnakorn Jorruang

Two men face human-trafficking charges after allegedly holding four Bangladeshis captive in a house in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga, and demanding a ransom for their freedom.

Atif Ali, 27, and Subuj Miah, 30, were remanded in custody by the Nelspruit district court on Tuesday.

“The four travelled from Bangladesh, via Dakar, to Mozambique,” Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said on Wednesday. 

“They were then allegedly forced to walk to South Africa, until they were picked up in Komatipoort and transported to the house in Nelspruit. 

“The victims alleged that their captors phoned their relatives in Bangladesh and demanded ransom money for their release. The two suspects were arrested on the premises and have been charged with trafficking in persons.”

The victims are being kept at a place of safety. They were freed in a joint operation by the Hawks, crime intelligence and the Nelspruit dog unit on Friday.

Authorities made the bust after following up on information about people being held against their will at a house in Nelspruit's Bellview Estate.

The suspects will appear in court again on Friday.

