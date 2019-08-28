David Makhura wants government to fund Gauteng's four main hospitals

Gauteng premier David Makhura has asked the national department to fund four of the province's central hospitals.

The four hospitals include Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko, Baragwanath and George Mukhari.

According to Makhura the hospitals are constantly underfunded for their role in the province.

He said the hospitals incurred accruals which amounted to R1.4bn of the department's total accruals of R4.9bn.

"We are requesting national government to take over the running of these four hospitals because they service the whole nation.

"However, the province will continue carrying the administration and operation function as delegated," Makhura said.