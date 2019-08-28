South Africa

David Makhura wants government to fund Gauteng's four main hospitals

28 August 2019 - 07:58 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Gauteng premier David Makhura says Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko, Baragwanath and George Mukhari hospitals are constantly underfunded.
Gauteng premier David Makhura says Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko, Baragwanath and George Mukhari hospitals are constantly underfunded.
Image: GCIS via Flickr

Gauteng premier David Makhura has asked the national department to fund four of the province's central hospitals.

The four hospitals include Charlotte Maxeke, Steve Biko, Baragwanath and George Mukhari.

According to Makhura the hospitals are constantly underfunded for their role in the province.

He said the hospitals incurred accruals which amounted to R1.4bn of the department's total accruals of  R4.9bn.

"We are requesting national government to take over the running of these four hospitals because they service the whole nation.

"However, the province will continue carrying the administration and operation function as delegated," Makhura said.

Joburg hospital trashing - no arrests or disciplinary action a year later

There have been no arrests or disciplinary action against staff who downed tools and trashed Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Hospital in a dispute over ...
News
3 weeks ago

He said the provincial government had spent too much of its budget subsidising central hospitals instead of strengthening primary healthcare.

According to him, a steady decline since the 2006/2007 in the conditional grants had added pressure on the provincial health budget.

"R115m was incurred as a payment of medico-legal claims. This amount was not budgeted for and has compromised payments of other key non-negotiable items within the central hospitals," he said.

On Tuesday, DA's Jack Bloom said 12 out of 32 Gauteng hospitals lacked permanent CEOs.

Bloom said that some of the hospitals had been run by acting CEOs for up to two years.

"The huge number of acting personnel in key positions is a major reason for poor performance.

"High calibre people need to be recruited as soon as possible to fill these positions," he said.

Earlier this month, the government said it was taking control of healthcare under the National Health Insurance (NHI).

MORE

Government to take control of healthcare under NHI: this is how

The government is taking control of healthcare under the National Health Insurance (NHI).
News
2 weeks ago

It's been hard, but we're going to get things right: new Gauteng health MEC promises big changes

Two months into the job, newly-appointed Gauteng health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says his journey has been a roller-coaster ride so far.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  4. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa
  5. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X