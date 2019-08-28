Gavin Watson memorial: 'My life was about people, purpose and passion'

A memorial service for former Bosasa boss Gavin Watson will be held in Johannesburg on Friday.

The service will be held at the Little Falls Christian Centre in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, at 11am.

His funeral is likely to be held in his former home city of Port Elizabeth next week.

Bosasa's spokesperson Papa Leshabane said it will be confirmed soon.

"The announcement of his funeral details will be made soon. The family is still finalising a few details. It will either be confirmed tomorrow or at the memorial," Leshabane said on Wednesday.

The invitation to Watson's memorial service in the Roodepoort is labelled with a quote: "My life was about people, purpose and passion."

Watson died on Monday after the Toyota Corolla he was driving ploughed into a pillar under a bridge close to OR Tambo International Airport.

The car belonged to Watson's business, African Global Operations, formerly Bosasa. Watson had borrowed the company car on Sunday "as his car was in for mechanical repairs".

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Katlego Mogale said the crash happened when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

A culpable homicide case has been opened.