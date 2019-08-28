Gavin Watson: Speedometer in car's wreck froze at 140km/h

The police investigation into the death of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is centred on the whereabouts of his cellphone and the speedometer of his wrecked company car.

A police source, who is stationed at the airport and who was on the scene, said the force of the collision showed the vehicle was travelling at high speed.

"The speedometer was stopped at the 140km/h mark. It is clear that he was driving at speed. Whether this was the cause of the crash is not yet known. That will only come out from an analysis of the vehicle and potentially from postmortem results," a police source told TimesLIVE.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale would say only that the investigation was ongoing.

“The police cannot report on the case minute to minute. Once the case is finalised we will be able to comment further.”