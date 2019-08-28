Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana last seen collecting parcel, PI joins search

Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's family has enlisted the services of private investigator Noel Pratten, who was tasked with searching for Meghan Cremer.

Cremer was found dead in Philippi, Cape Town, after going missing on August 3.

Pratten told TimesLIVE on Wednesday that the last time first-year film and media student Mrwetyana was seen was at Clareinch Post Office at lunchtime on Saturday.

“She was collecting a parcel. That is the last time she was officially seen,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the family, he said they were “really strong people”.

“It's a shattering thing, but they are taking it very well under the circumstances,” he said.

He said 19-year-old Mrwetyana was a “top achiever” who had excelled academically.

“She's a top student, straight A's, very popular among her friends,” he said.

Pratten said he had received support from UCT students and friends, who had gone door-to-door with flyers and searched “the grimiest clubs and bars” for their missing friend.