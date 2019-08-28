South Africa

Mzansi slams Mmusi Maimane over 'Ramaphosa's Russian nuclear deal' tweets

28 August 2019 - 07:36 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Social media is unimpressed with DA leader Mmusi Maimane.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane got Twitter up in arms after tweeting that president Cyril Ramaphosa was in Russia for a "nuclear deal".

Except Ramaphosa landed in Japan.

Ramaphosa was attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development taking place in Yokohama.

The conference will be convened under the theme of "Advancing Africa's Development through Technology, Innovation and People" from Wednesday to Friday.

Maimane's speculation prompted some strong responses from social media users, taking  a few jabs at him.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

