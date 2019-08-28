Mzansi slams Mmusi Maimane over 'Ramaphosa's Russian nuclear deal' tweets
DA leader Mmusi Maimane got Twitter up in arms after tweeting that president Cyril Ramaphosa was in Russia for a "nuclear deal".
Word on the street is that President Ramaphosa has flown to Moscow from G7.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) August 27, 2019
Wonder if he is introducing himself to Russian leaders which is what Zuma was going to do for him.
Is there a nuclear deal on the way? #AskingForAFriend
Except Ramaphosa landed in Japan.
Ramaphosa was attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development taking place in Yokohama.
The conference will be convened under the theme of "Advancing Africa's Development through Technology, Innovation and People" from Wednesday to Friday.
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Tokyo International Airport in #Japan🇯🇵 for the second leg of his working visit. The President is attending the seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development taking place in Yokohama. #TICAD7 #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/5FE6ukGfSZ— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) August 27, 2019
Maimane's speculation prompted some strong responses from social media users, taking a few jabs at him.
Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions: