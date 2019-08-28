Pretoria protest: What you need to know

Chaos similar to that which unfolded during the strike by municipal workers in Tshwane in July played itself out again after taxi drivers tried to remove alleged drug addicts from the CBD on Tuesday.

During the protest, buses blocked several roads, the Gautrain bus service was forced to stop operating and motorists had to find alternative routes.

Here is what you need to know:

Taxi driver dead

TimesLIVE reported that in a bid to "clean the city's streets", a taxi driver was shot dead after an altercation with alleged drug dealers.

The incident caused traffic disruptions in the capital after buses were used to block major routes.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a group of taxi drivers had been complaining about “drug addicts” at the Bloed rank.

According to him, taxi drivers chased a suspected drug addict and a shot was fired. One of the taxi drivers was hit and declared dead on the scene.

City standstill

SowetanLIVE reported that Tshwane MMC for transport Sheila Senkubuge said parts of the inner city came to a standstill when six vehicles were seized by disgruntled protesters.

“A shooting, which resulted in the death of a taxi driver, is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service [TBS] buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being used to blockade the roads,” she said.

Investigation

Tshwane metro police's Isaac Mahamba told PowerFM that the taxi drivers took the law into their own hands and that police were investigating.

The SA police (SAPS) said public order policing unit members were on the ground and “closely monitoring the situation around Bloed long distance taxi rank”.