South Africa

Pretoria protest: What you need to know

28 August 2019 - 11:32 By Unathi Nkanjeni
In July, striking Tshwane municipal workers caused havoc by blocking off roads in the CBD.
In July, striking Tshwane municipal workers caused havoc by blocking off roads in the CBD.
Image: Twitter/Moshoeshoe_ZA

Chaos similar to that which unfolded during the strike by municipal workers in Tshwane in July played itself out again after taxi drivers tried to remove alleged drug addicts from the CBD on Tuesday.

During the protest, buses blocked several roads, the Gautrain bus service was forced to stop operating and motorists had to find alternative routes.

Here is what you need to know:

Taxi driver dead

TimesLIVE reported that in a bid to "clean the city's streets", a taxi driver was shot dead after an altercation with alleged drug dealers.

The incident caused traffic disruptions in the capital after buses were used to block major routes.

SAPS spokesperson Capt Mavela Masondo said a group of taxi drivers had been complaining about “drug addicts” at the Bloed rank.

According to him, taxi drivers chased a suspected drug addict and a shot was fired. One of the taxi drivers was hit and declared dead on the scene.

City standstill

SowetanLIVE reported that Tshwane MMC for transport Sheila Senkubuge said parts of the inner city came to a standstill when six vehicles were seized by disgruntled protesters.

“A shooting, which resulted in the death of a taxi driver, is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service [TBS] buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being used to blockade the roads,” she said.

Investigation

Tshwane metro police's Isaac Mahamba told PowerFM that the taxi drivers took the law into their own hands and that police were investigating.

The SA police (SAPS) said public order policing unit members were on the ground and “closely monitoring the situation around Bloed long distance taxi rank”.

Trending on social media

The protest saw the Tshwane CBD making the top trending list on Twitter as social media users took to the platform to air their grievances.

Here is a snapshot of reactions:

When and where most vehicle crime occurs in South Africa

Tracker Vehicle Crime Index reports an alarming increase in hostage taking during hijackings
Motoring
6 days ago

You are most likely to be hijacked over weekends in Gauteng: Tracker

The majority of activations are in Gauteng, followed by KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.
News
1 week ago

Good Samaritans clean Pretoria streets trashed by strikers

After last week's municipal strikes left Pretoria's CBD in a state of disarray, a group of Good Samaritans have taken it upon themselves to clean up ...
News
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  2. Gavin Watson 'kept no records' - death a setback to state capture probe South Africa
  3. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  4. 'Very cynical': Angelo Agrizzi on Gavin Watson car crash South Africa
  5. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa

Latest Videos

Dramatic CCTV footage of Turkish bridge collapse
Gavin Watson death: What we know so far
X