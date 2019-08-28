Protests cost Pretoria businesses three days' trade each month: chamber

The Tshwane Chamber of Commerce and Industry said on Wednesday that protests in the Pretoria CBD were taking a high toll on its members.

Businesses were losing money, the chamber said, and some might eventually be forced to relocate.

Chamber CEO Pieter du Toit was speaking after protests in the CBD, which began on Tuesday and continued into Wednesday. Protesters targeted shops near the corner of Brown and Lilian Ngoyi streets, looting them and setting them alight.

The protests were believed to have been sparked after a clash between taxi operators and alleged drug dealers, which led to the fatal shooting of a taxi driver on Tuesday.

Du Toit said it had become the norm in the CBD that businesses lost two to three trading days a month as a result of protests or strikes.

He said the area and buildings targeted by protesters on Wednesday were known for drugs.

“We believe the owners, tenants and managing agents are responsible for the degeneration of that area and they should be named and shamed,” Du Toit said.