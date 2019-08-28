Questions about blood link to 'kingpin cop' in Umlazi hit squad trial

A blood sample that has linked Louis Mdweshu, a former police officer fingered as the alleged kingpin behind a hit squad that operated at Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, came under scrutiny in the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday.

Mdweshu and his co-accused, Khayelihle Mbuthuma, 28, Vukani Mcobothi, 30, Eugene Hlophe, 45, Ncomekile Ntshangase, 34, Mbuyiselwa Mkhize, 29, Mondli Mthethwa, 29, and Bongani Mbele, 33, are facing a raft of murder and attempted murder charges linked to the notorious Glebelands hostel.

The DNA sample was raised when Mdweshu's lawyer Martin Krog told the court it was only tested four years after an attempted murder incident in which the cop was allegedly shot and injured.

During his cross examination of the state's first witness, Mthokozisi Sishi, from the local crime records centre, Krog questioned Sishi about why DNA analysis was only conducted on the sample four years after the incident.

Sishi couldn't provide a reason, adding that he only collected the evidence.

Sishi was called out to Glebelands to take pictures and collect DNA in August 2014 after a group of people had allegedly opened fire on four men. The men allegedly retaliated.

When Sishi got to the scene, he collected blood from a plastic oil bottle which the state will argue is Mdweshu's.

“The first time the DNA analysis was conducted was four years after it was collected,” said Krog.