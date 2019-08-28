Schoolgirl impales hand on fence; man hurt when motorbike catches fire

A schoolgirl in Carletonville required emergency paramedic treatment after an accident while climbing over a palisade fence.

The nine-year-old girl was hospitalised for further care.

ER24 medics were alerted at about 3pm on Tuesday. They had to use a grinder to cut the fence and free the girl.

Spokesperson Russel Meiring said: "It is believed that the girl had attempted to climb over the fence when she slipped and fell."

An ER24 crew was also called out to attend to a biker who was seriously injured on Tuesday afternoon, after he apparently lost control of his motorbike and crashed off the R59 near the Klipriver offramp in Alberton.

The motorbike was lying in the centre median. The bike had burst into flames, which had spread a short distance around, said the medics.

Several members of public rushed to the biker's aid when the motorbike burst into flames.

"Members of the public used two extinguishers from the ER24 response vehicle while paramedics assessed the biker, who was found lying on the side of the road being tended to by a doctor and off-duty medic.

"On assessment, medics found that the man had sustained numerous injuries, as well as numerous burn wounds, and was in a critical condition.

"The man was treated for his injuries and provided with several advanced life-support interventions. Once treated, the man was transported to a nearby private hospital for further care."