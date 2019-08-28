Two men wanted for murder of cop shot dead in Soweto

Two men wanted for the murder of a constable were killed during a shootout with police in Soweto, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Cst Mokgophe Rankoe and a colleague, also a 36-year-old constable from Dobsonville, were responding to a call about a house robbery in Braamfischer around midnight on Sunday when they came under fire.

Rankoe was killed during the incident and his colleague overpowered. Both their firearms and cellphones were taken.

Naidoo said a few hours after the attack, police arrested one man.

He said an intelligence operation led police to a house in Emdeni, Soweto, where other suspects were believed to be hiding.

"A shootout ensued between the suspects and the SAPS team, which resulted in two police members being wounded, one on his finger and the other to his cheek.

"Two suspects were killed during the shootout."

He said two firearms were recovered, one of which was stolen after Cst Rankoe's murder.

"The response to the attack on Cst Rankoe and a fellow constable must be welcomed by all sectors of society as we work tirelessly to curb attacks on our police men and women," said national police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole.

Cases of attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and an inquest were opened.