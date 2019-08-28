Ugandan man found dead in KZN after R15,000 ransom demand paid

The family of a 43-year-old Ugandan man who was kidnapped and held for R15,000 ransom is reeling after the discovery of his remains in a sugarcane field at Camperdown in KwaZulu-Natal.

George William Walugembe, 43, was kidnapped in July in Chatsworth. He lived in Pietermaritzburg.

On the day of his kidnapping, the abductors made calls using his phone to friends and family demanding a ransom. The money was raised via donations.

"It is heartbreaking that we tried by all means to raise the money to save our brother but they decided to kill him still. They called the entire family and friends and threatened to kill him if the payment was not made," said a family member.

The family member, fearing for his safety, requested not to be identified.

He described Walugembe as an honest, kind man who left Uganda to make a living for his eight children, wife and extended family. He was their sole breadwinner.