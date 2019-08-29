Activist group vows to tear down 'unsafe abortion' posters in Johannesburg

A group calling itself Sexual Reproductive Health For Your Information (#SRHFYI) vowed to take to the streets of Johannesburg on Thursday in an attempt to make abortions safer.

The group's goal is to remove posters promoting “unsafe” abortions. In a statement issued on Wednesday, it said it would march to Park Station and Hillbrow.

“As Women’s Month comes to a close, this is a reminder that no woman should have to die for making a choice that law and constitutional rights support. Abortion is healthcare and, therefore, a basic human right,” said Kanyisa Booi, one of the organisers.

“Science corroborates that abortions done by trained healthcare providers in a controlled environment are safe and do not compromise a woman’s quality of life beyond the procedure.