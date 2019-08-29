South Africa

Armed gangs strike two Durban shopping centres

29 August 2019 - 12:17 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall was hit by robbers on Thursday.
A jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall was hit by robbers on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

A jewellery store at Durban's Pavilion shopping mall was hit by a gang of armed men on Thursday.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thembeka Mbele told TimesLIVE that store employees had just entered the premises and closed the security gate when robbers struck at 8:50am.

"A large group of armed males forced the gate open with a crowbar, entered the shop and stole an undisclosed amount of jewellery."

Mbele said one person had been assaulted during the robbery.

"The suspects fled into the parking area and drove away. No shots were fired."

She said police were investigating a case of robbery.

Meanwhile in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban,  the Arbor Crossing shopping centre was also hit by a gang of armed robbers on Thursday.

It is understood that three stores were targeted by five men who escaped with alcohol, computers and perfume.

Police spokesman Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said police were gathering information at the scene.

READ MORE:

'Gunwoman' arrested after chocolate heist in Boksburg

A woman who was allegedly involved in a business robbery with 15 others at Jet Park in Boksburg, on the East Rand, has been arrested
News
2 days ago

Robbers open fire inside Malmesbury supermarket, kill three people

Police are hot on the trail of robbers who killed three people and wounded two others at a supermarket in Kalbaskraal, Malmesbury, on Sunday night.
News
2 days ago

Two in court after 90-second smash and grab in Cape Town jewellery store

Two suspects arrested moments after a jewellery store robbery and shoot-out at Blue Route Mall appeared in court in Cape Town on Wednesday.
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X