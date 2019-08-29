Being barred from work has robbed me, says anti-abortion doctor

Jacques de Vos, the doctor in hot water over his views on abortion, says being unable to practise medicine for two years has robbed him of an opportunity to serve his patients efficiently as his health continues to deteriorate.

The 32-year-old, who told a patient that a foetus is a human being and that abortion amounts to murder, says doing the delayed community service now will be that much harder owing to his worsening deep vein thrombosis.



