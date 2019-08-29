Busisiwe Mkhwebane backs down in fight with Pravin Gordhan

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has done a u-turn and withdrawn her Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal against a court ruling preventing her office from enforcing remedial action against public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan.

In a judgment delivered in the Pretoria high court on July 29, Judge Sulet Potterill interdicted Mkhwebane and her office from enforcing the remedial action against Gordhan, which had been recommended in her report on the SA Revenue Service’s so-called "rogue unit".

Gordhan had asked the high court to suspend and interdict the enforcement of the remedial orders by the public protector‚ pending the final determination of a review application by Gordhan to be determined at a later date.

In a notice of withdrawal filed with the court on Thursday, Mkhwebane notified the court that she and her office "withdraw their application for leave to appeal directly to this honourable court against the whole order and judgment granted by (Judge) Potterill".