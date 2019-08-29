South Africa

Calm restored to Pretoria CBD, 17 arrested

29 August 2019 - 07:32 By IAVAN PIJOOS
Fire fighters extinguish fires in Pretoria after protests on August 28 2019.
Fire fighters extinguish fires in Pretoria after protests on August 28 2019.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Calm has been restored to Pretoria after violence erupted in the capital city, police said on Thursday morning.

Chaos erupted in the CBD on Wednesday morning after angry taxi operators took to the streets in an attempt to rid the city of alleged drug dealers.

In the process, several foreign-owned shops and business were looted and torched.

Protesters also smashed windows and damaged cars.

The killing of a taxi driver near the Bloed long-distance taxi rank in the city on Tuesday sparked the violence.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters confirmed that 17 people were arrested for the violence on Wednesday.  

Peters said 10 suspects were arrested for being in possession of suspected stolen property, while seven others were arrested for public violence.

Representatives of the taxi industry distanced themselves from the looting, saying there was “no aggression” from them.

“We had planned for a demonstration to highlight some of our issues with the shooting of one of us, and we believe some criminal elements took advantage and exploited our plan to advance their criminal intent,” the SA National Taxi Council's Mack Makata said.

A task team has been formed to quell “tensions” in the Pretoria CBD.

“The taxi industry plays an integral part in the wellbeing of our communities, so when they cry out for police attention, it is important that we respond positively and swiftly, in the best interests of the community,” provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said.

MORE

Police quell Pretoria protests and promise to fight criminal element

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police had managed to calm down the volatile situation in Pretoria following the looting of ...
News
19 hours ago

Protests cost Pretoria businesses three days' trade each month: chamber

The Tshwane Chamber of Commerce and Industry said continuous disturbances in the CBD might cause some businesses to relocate.
News
17 hours ago

WATCH | Several shops looted as violence erupts in Pretoria CBD

Several shops were looted and destroyed as violence erupted in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday morning, police said.
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X