Man who helped nail wife killer Rohde to probe Watson crash

A top forensic expert who helped secure wife killer Jason Rohde’s conviction has been appointed as part of the team to investigate Bosasa boss Gavin Watson’s death.

Times Select has learnt that head of the mechanical and metallurgical engineering subsection of the SAPS Col Danie Poolman has been brought in to assist the police.



Poolman poked holes in Rohde’s version of events that his wife Susan had hanged herself with a curling iron cord. He demonstrated to the court how this was a highly unlikely scenario.

Rohde was convicted and jailed for 20 years.

