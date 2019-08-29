Gavin Watson would often drive without his seatbelt: nephew

Watson said that although they did not know if the iPhone was on, they had been able to track it for a short while through the help of a private company.

"We know, through triangulation and cellphone signal towers, that after the accident the phone moved to Germiston. Later that evening it moved to Bryanston and, in particular, to an area around Bryanston Drive. But in the end we could not locate it."

Asked who could have had the phone, Watson said he did not know of a beggar who would move from Germiston through to Bryanston - "especially that quickly".

"In Germiston it was tracked to an area. The same in Bryanston.

"The signal was repeating within a 30m to 50m radius, but within an area this big, which is at least 100m wide, there are a lot of houses and buildings. We just could not track it to an exact spot."

He said the phone was no longer repeating off cellphone towers.

"Gavin did not have the Find My Phone app. We are now no longer able to track it at all. Given the limited resources we have in being able to track the phone we are leaving it to the police and are hoping and praying that they can do more," he said.