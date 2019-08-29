'Give our jet back': protests outside SA high commission in Tanzania

On the land was a bean and seed farm owned by the Namibian-born farmer. Equipment, vehicles and small aircraft were seized along with the farm.

The farmer, awarded compensation in the 90s, was only partially paid out and has been fighting ever since to claw back an outstanding $16m (R245m) which, with interest, had ballooned to more than $30m.

The East African reported on Monday that the farmer was being represented in SA by Roger Wakefield of Werksmans Attorneys, who said the aircraft, worth about $90m (R1.38bn), would be released only if the Tanzanian government paid the debt or put up security for the claim.

Riot police were summoned to disperse protesters outside the South African high commission in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday.

“We want our plane back ... we want our plane back,” some shouted.

Tanzania's transport ministry said efforts were under way to secure the release of the aircraft so it could resume its normal commercial flights.