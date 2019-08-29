Murderer who stole R3.5m gets life plus 40 years behind bars

A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to life plus 40 years in jail after he and his partner stole R3.5m in Centurion, Gauteng, and then killed a man.

Kabelo Shiloane was sentenced on Monday in the Johannesburg High Court.

On August 6 2015, Shiloane and his co-accused, Arthur Burns, who has since died, forcefully took a Range Rover belonging to Daniel Theunissen, the NPA said. They also stole his cellphone and other possessions. Theunissen was released unharmed.

The next day, however, the pair and a third suspect, who was never apprehended, were involved in an incident which resulted in a murder and the theft of the R3.5m.

Times Select reported that Constandinos Karvouniaris was travelling on the N1 South, eventually stopping at the John Vorster off-ramp in Centurion at about 3pm. He was approached by men in the Range Rover.

The heavily-armed men exited the vehicle and opened fire on Karvouniaris. At least two bullets hit Karvouniaris, who was robbed of his firearm, ammunition and cash.