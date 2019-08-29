South Africa

One arrested in KZN land grabs

29 August 2019 - 14:50 By LWANDILE BHENGU
One of the structures that was put up at the Goodall property, near Thornville, after residents invaded the land.
One of the structures that was put up at the Goodall property, near Thornville, after residents invaded the land.
Image: Supplied

One person has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal following land grabs in Thornville, outside Pietermaritzburg.

According to police, a 55-year-old man was arrested for trespassing and appeared in court on Thursday following a complaint by the landowner.

"The complainant alleged that the suspect was planning to sell his land without his consent," said KZN police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

The arrest came after more than 200 community members tried to once again invade a farm in the area.

"This morning we had a big gathering at our farm where people were planning to invade our farm again. We called the police and the crowd was dispersed," said farm owner Daniel Goodall.

Goodall said it wasn’t the first time his property and two other properties in the area had been invaded.

He said that last week more than 400 hectares of his land was demarcated by the community who had also started putting up structures. Following this incident, community members called a meeting at Thornville police station to discuss land ownership.

"The community demanded a meeting at the Thornville police station. They wanted us to prove ownership of the land which is ridiculous because we already have two court orders prohibiting land grabs. How is it that the high court would grant these orders if we didn’t own the land?" said Goodall.

According to Zwane, the meeting outside the police station was dispersed by public order police after tensions ran high.

"It’s quite stressful, you don't know what is gonna happen next. It's also financially taxing with all the lawyer's fees and guard fees," said Goodall.

Since the incidents, Goodall has had to hire 10 armed security guards to watch the premises.

MORE

Here's what people are paying for shacks going up in Lenasia

Come hell or high water, shack dwellers from Narens Farm, close to Lenasia, south of Johannesburg, have vowed they will not be moved - neither by ...
News
1 month ago

'Money is changing hands' as land grabs intensify in Lenasia: Mashaba

Evidence is emerging of a “politically orchestrated” campaign to occupy land in Lenasia that must be investigated by the police, Johannesburg mayor ...
News
1 month ago

Gauteng needs blanket court interdict against ever-increasing land grabs

The Gauteng Department of Human Settlements is in the process of creating a policy to curb land occupations in the province, according to MEC ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X