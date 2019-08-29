Sewage spill causes a stink in Umhlanga River

Scores of dead fish lined the banks of the Umhlanga River, north of Durban, following a major sewage spill on Thursday.

According to the Umhlanga Rocks Urban Improvement Precinct, the spill occurred near the Blackburn pump station.

Divinia Perumal, spokesperson for the precinct, said the affected area had not been closed off.

"However, the issue is currently being dealt with by the eThekwini municipality’s pollution department, the health department and environmental affairs.

"They will make the relevant call to action," said Perumal.

An oil and caustic spill in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago also resulted in the death of scores of contaminated fish, some of which were being sold to unsuspecting customers.