South Africa

Sewage spill causes a stink in Umhlanga River

29 August 2019 - 14:30 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Fish died following a sewage spill into the Umhlanga River
Fish died following a sewage spill into the Umhlanga River
Image: Umhlanga Rocks urban improvment precinct

Scores of dead fish lined the banks of the Umhlanga River, north of Durban, following a major sewage spill on Thursday.

According to the Umhlanga Rocks Urban Improvement Precinct, the spill occurred near the Blackburn pump station.

Divinia Perumal, spokesperson for the precinct, said the affected area had not been closed off.

"However, the issue is currently being dealt with by the eThekwini municipality’s pollution department, the health department and environmental affairs.

"They will make the relevant call to action," said Perumal.

An oil and caustic spill in Pietermaritzburg two weeks ago also resulted in the death of scores of contaminated fish, some of which were being sold to unsuspecting customers.

MORE

Pietermaritzburg river system still a no-go zone after oil and acid spill

The Msunduzi municipality's environmental health unit on Tuesday warned communities in and around Pietermaritzburg to stay away from rivers affected ...
News
1 week ago

Oil spill in Algoa Bay

Authorities are monitoring an oil spill that happened while fuel was being transferred to a vessel in Algoa Bay in the Eastern Cape.
News
1 month ago

Australia sends more help for Solomon Islands oil spill

Australia is sending more help to the Pacific nation of the Solomon Islands to stop oil from a grounded cargo ship destroying a World Heritage-listed ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X