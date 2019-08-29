South Africa

Task team set up to deal with Tshwane violence

29 August 2019 - 06:25 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Fire fighters extinguish fires in Pretoria after protests on August 28 2019.
Fire fighters extinguish fires in Pretoria after protests on August 28 2019.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

A task team has been formed to quell “tensions” in the Pretoria CBD after recent violent outbreaks.

“The intention of the task team is to work together and discuss any information that requires a proactive response to any potential risks,” the City of Tshwane said in a statement.

This comes after angry taxi operators took to the streets to “deal” with alleged nyaope addicts in the area.

Pretoria protest: What you need to know

Chaos similar to that which unfolded during the strike by municipal workers in Tshwane in July played itself out again after taxi drivers tried to ...
News
20 hours ago

On Tuesday, a taxi driver was killed during a protest in the inner city, after taxi operators tried to forcibly remove alleged drug addicts from the streets.

“Going forward, SAPS and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) will keep a strong presence in the CBD through various operations,” the statement said.

The city said it intended to put “sustainable” measures in place to keep the CBD safe for residents.

“The unprecedented upsurge of violence is one that the city condemns in the strongest terms,” it said.

MORE

Police quell Pretoria protests and promise to fight criminal element

Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police had managed to calm down the volatile situation in Pretoria following the looting of ...
News
17 hours ago

Protests cost Pretoria businesses three days' trade each month: chamber

The Tshwane Chamber of Commerce and Industry said continuous disturbances in the CBD might cause some businesses to relocate.
News
14 hours ago

Taxi driver shot dead, violence escalates in Pretoria CBD

A taxi driver was killed during a protest which erupted in the Pretoria inner city after taxi operators tried to forcefully remove alleged drug ...
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X