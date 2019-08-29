Task team set up to deal with Tshwane violence
A task team has been formed to quell “tensions” in the Pretoria CBD after recent violent outbreaks.
“The intention of the task team is to work together and discuss any information that requires a proactive response to any potential risks,” the City of Tshwane said in a statement.
This comes after angry taxi operators took to the streets to “deal” with alleged nyaope addicts in the area.
On Tuesday, a taxi driver was killed during a protest in the inner city, after taxi operators tried to forcibly remove alleged drug addicts from the streets.
“Going forward, SAPS and the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) will keep a strong presence in the CBD through various operations,” the statement said.
The city said it intended to put “sustainable” measures in place to keep the CBD safe for residents.
“The unprecedented upsurge of violence is one that the city condemns in the strongest terms,” it said.