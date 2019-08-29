South Africa

Teen in court after gruesome discovery of staff sergeant in car boot

29 August 2019 - 13:17 By Dan Meyer
Michael Mawande Njomane's body was found in the boot of a burnt-out vehicle in Blue Downs last week.
Michael Mawande Njomane's body was found in the boot of a burnt-out vehicle in Blue Downs last week.
Image: Supplied

The mother of a 15-year-old boy who was arrested after the gruesome death of a soldier, whose charred body was found in the boot of a burnt-out car, was in court on Thursday. The teenager, who may not be identified, was appearing with two adult co-accused at the Blue Downs magistrate's court in Cape Town.

“He is doing fine,” his mother said, as people waited outside the locked courtroom for proceedings to conclude.

Theodore Loggenberg, 43, has already appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Staff sergeant Michael Njomane, 41, was found in a burnt-out Hyundai Accent in Silversand Road on August 18. 

The trio will remain in custody until their next appearance on September 5. 

A private memorial service for the slain soldier was held in Pretoria, where Njomane lived with his wife and four children.

His funeral, to be arranged by the defence force, will take place later.

READ MORE

SANDF confirms burnt body found in Cape Town car is soldier's

The charred body of a man found in the boot of a car on Sunday belonged to an SANDF soldier who was sent to Cape Town as part of Operation Lockdown.
News
6 days ago

Cape Flats violence 'nothing to do with ineffective policing': defence minister

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says violent crime on the Cape Flats has nothing to do with "effective or not effective policing", but ...
Politics
1 day ago

Another bloody weekend in Cape Town as premier demands answers

While the number of weekend murders in Cape Town may have declined from a week earlier, official statistics still paint a grim picture, with nearly ...
News
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. FREE TO READ: Watson 'funnelled R500m into offshore tax haven' South Africa
  3. WATCH | Matric girl 'blessed with the best' as 'mummy's princess' flaunts ... South Africa
  4. Nine possibilities behind Gavin Watson crash: accident investigator South Africa
  5. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa

Latest Videos

Foiled cash-in-transit heist leaves two robbers dead
Drone footage shows true nature of Amazon fire damage
X