UCT hires two investigators in search for missing student Uyinene Mrwetyana
Two more private investigators have been hired to work with the police and well-known private investigator Noel Pratten as the search for the missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, intensifies.
The announcement was made by the University in a statement to DispatchLIVE on Thursday.
UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said the two were hired by the university and the management of Roscomm House student residence.
Mrwetyana attended Hudson Park in East London and Kingswood College in Makhanda. Her mother works at Rhodes University.
Mrwetyana stayed at the Claremont-based residence in cape Town. Maholola said: “In addition to the work being carried out by the South African Police Services and UCT’s Campus Protection Services, three private investigators have been appointed by the family, the university and Roscomm House respectively.”
The move comes after the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and the executive director for student affairs and other university leaders met with the Mrwetyana's parents Philip and Noma on Wednesday.
Mrewtyana, a first year film and media studies student, was reportedly last seen on Saturday.
Maholola revealed new details that Mrwetyana reportedly left Roscomm House, an off-campus residence in Claremont, around 2pm and was then seen around 5pm at or near a hair salon in Mowbray.
He said the University of Cape Town and the Mrwetyana family are continuing to work closely with all the relevant authorities in the search for the student.
“UCT is deeply concerned by the disappearance of Ms Mrwetyana and supporting the investigation is top priority. The university is exhausting all possible avenues and is working closely with the family and all law-enforcement authorities,” said Maholola in a statement.
The university and the family continue to appeal to anyone who might have any information that might assist with the search to urgently contact CPS on 080 650 2222 or the SAPS on 021 657 2250. Ms Mrwetyana is about 1.7m tall and was last seen wearing brown pants and carrying a black handbag.
On Wednesday night UCT students held a night vigil ceremony on the steps of the university's main admin building.
They later took to the streets handing out posters and flyers with the face of the straight-As student. Similar scenes were seen in Makhanda organised by Rhodes University SRC members and students.
