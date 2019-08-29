UCT hires two investigators in search for missing student Uyinene Mrwetyana

Two more private investigators have been hired to work with the police and well-known private investigator Noel Pratten as the search for the missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, 19, intensifies.

The announcement was made by the University in a statement to DispatchLIVE on Thursday.

UCT spokesperson Elijah Maholola said the two were hired by the university and the management of Roscomm House student residence.

Mrwetyana attended Hudson Park in East London and Kingswood College in Makhanda. Her mother works at Rhodes University.

Mrwetyana stayed at the Claremont-based residence in cape Town. Maholola said: “In addition to the work being carried out by the South African Police Services and UCT’s Campus Protection Services, three private investigators have been appointed by the family, the university and Roscomm House respectively.”

The move comes after the university’s vice-chancellor, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng and the executive director for student affairs and other university leaders met with the Mrwetyana's parents Philip and Noma on Wednesday.

Mrewtyana, a first year film and media studies student, was reportedly last seen on Saturday.