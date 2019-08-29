UCT students hold night vigil for missing Uyinene Mrwetyana

Friends, peers and faculty members congregated at the University of Cape Town on Wednesday night, clasping candles while their songs carried down the Jameson Hall steps as they held a vigil for missing student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

As the search for the 19-year-old film and media student enters its fifth day, her friends grow increasingly concerned, desperately hoping for her safe return.

"The way I am so traumatised. Can't even walk alone, don't want anyone standing or walking close to me," said Nikita Temere on Twitter.