WATCH | Reckless dancers in close call with truck on Joburg highway

Editor's note: TimesLIVE has been granted access to Sanral’s CCTV video archives. In the coming weeks, we will be showcasing dramatic footage from Gauteng’s roads as part of our 'From the Archives' section.

29 August 2019 - 12:14 By Anthony Molyneaux

Four people tempted fate when they climbed out of their car to dance on a highway.

In CCTV footage from Sanral's archives dated May 2014, a car stops on the shoulder of the N1 between Johannesburg and Pretoria. Four passengers climb out the vehicle and dance as cars fly past them.

One of the passengers tempts fate by dancing in the road - only to be pulled out of the path of a truck that hurtles past.

Sanral cameras caught the action and released the footage to discourage dangerous behaviour on South African roads.

TimesLIVE brings you the exclusive CCTV footage from that day.

News
1 week ago

