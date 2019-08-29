WATCH | 'They just accused him for nothing': supporters of 'Major 1' firm on his innocence

Supporters of controversial self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri sang and danced outside the Pretoria specialised commercial crime court on Thursday while waiting for him and his wife, Mary, to arrive.

The Bushiris, who head a multi-thousand-member church, as well as several businesses locally and abroad, were charged with money-laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act (Poca).

Visagie Street in Tshwane was swamped with hundreds of “Major 1" supporters, including Hamza Mpachika, who said: “I believe in him because I know he is innocent.”

The trial has been postponed to November 29 2019 for the state and defence to submit representations.