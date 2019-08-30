South Africa

Addington hospital patients diverted during elevator repairs

30 August 2019 - 16:20 By NIVASHNI NAIR
Durban's Addington hospital diverted patients to other facilities on Friday to allow for the repair of lifts. Stock photo.
Image: Tyler Olson/ 123RF.com

Patients arriving at Addington Hospital by ambulance were diverted to surrounding hospitals for six hours on Friday while lifts were being repaired.  

A circular signed by Sajith Jagessar of KwaZulu-Natal health department's training and development unit in Durban notified staff that none of the hospital lifts were operational. 

"Please divert patients to surrounding hospitals equally," it said. 

The surrounding hospitals were listed as King Edward VII, Wentworth, Inkosi Albert Luthuli and Prince Mshiyeni hospitals. 

Provincial health departmental spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane confirmed that ambulances would be diverted while the lifts were being repaired.

In June, there were reports that many of Addington Hospital's lifts had not been operational for 18 months. 

When a fire broke out at the facility in July, provincial health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said challenges regarding the functioning of the lifts at the hospital were being dealt with.

