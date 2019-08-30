Court battle continues for prisoner to use his laptop at Johannesburg prison

Ntuli, who is representing himself in court, is taking the department to court for denying him access to his laptop which he needs for distance learning.

He is a registered student at Oxbridge Academy – a private distance-learning college based in Stellenbosch, Western Cape. He enrolled for a computer studies course in November 2017.

Ntuli started serving his 20-year sentence in March 2011. When he started studying in 2017, he was permitted to use his personal laptop in his cell because there was no computer room facility at Johannesburg Medium B prison.

About a year later he was transferred to Johannesburg Medium C prison where his laptop was confiscated upon arrival. He said he had shown the head of education in the prison his registration letter and his proof of tuition payment but "she couldn’t care less".

He then wrote an application to be allowed a laptop in his cell, stating that he was a registered student and his course required access to a laptop. His application was denied by the prison management who said Oxbridge Academy confirmed that Ntuli needed a computer only to type his assignments, which could be done in the computer room.

National spokesperson for the department, Singabakho Zwide, said inmates had to substantiate why it was necessary for them to use a laptop in their cell, and even then it was monitored very closely. This was because it was a security risk, according to Zwide.

"Inmates can use laptops to create fraudulent documents even when they do not have access to the internet … They are able to smuggle memory cards and clone sim cards … You’ll be surprised at what happens in these facilities," he said.

Ntuli told GroundUp that he suspected he was being victimised after opening the case against the department. He said he was sent to isolation for seven days for "disrespecting a prison official".