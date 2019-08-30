Millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland back at work after assassination attempt

Two weeks after being wounded in an apparent assassination attempt, millionaire tobacco boss Simon Rudland is out of hospital and has gone back to work.

Rudland was attacked in Norwood, Johannesburg, as he and his lawyer pulled into the driveway of the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) offices.

A VW Golf stopped behind them and one of its occupants opened fire on the car Rudland was in, injuring him in the neck. He was taken to hospital by his lawyer, who was driving the car.

Fita chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni told TimesLIVE on Thursday that Rudland had been discharged from hospital on the evening of the shooting.

"Thankfully his injuries were not too severe. He is back at work, fit and healthy, and has resumed his duties as a key member of our organisation.

"The attack has not deflated his spirit," Mnguni said.

A R10m reward has been offered for information on whoever was responsible for the attack on Rudland.