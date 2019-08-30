'Pistol packin' mama' with gun in her underwear leads officers to weapons stash

Two people were arrested after they were found in possession of seven illegal firearms and ammunition in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

A fleeing woman found with a firearm tucked in her underwear has led authorities to a stash of weapons - including two Uzi submachine guns - in a suburb rocked over the past few days by shootings in Cape Town.

Safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith said Delft Neighbourhood Safety Team (NST) members were patrolling the Leiden area around 9.15pm when they spotted two suspicious men and woman.

"Upon approaching the suspects to perform a search the lady tried running away whereby [an officer] gave chase and got her," said Smith in a statement.

"Upon searching the female [the officer] found a firearm in her panty. The female suspect then admitted that she is the carrier of the firearm and gave information about more firearms that's hidden on their premises."

During a search operation at the premises officers found six more firearms, including two Uzis, 30 live 9mm rounds and one 2.2 round.

At least three people were killed and others injured in a shooting spree in Delft - where gang activity is rife - on Wednesday.