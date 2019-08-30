Ramaphosa or Ace for ANC? Plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad
It is clear that the ANC does not have enough political breathing room for both Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa, writes Piet Croucamp in this week's edition of Afrikaans digital weekly Vrye Weekblad.
Ramaphosa also knows that if Magashule remains the party's secretary general for the next two years, it is likely that his own party presidency will be in the firing line.
In recent weeks, Magashule revealed plans to launch new ANC branches, and there is no doubt that the leadership of these branches will be determined by Magashule himself.
In this way he can honour his promise made in February 2018 to the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal that Ramaphosa would have only a five-year term.
Magashule's biggest challenge, however, is that he has no control over the puzzle pieces being assembled in the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in Silverton, Pretoria. That is ironic considering his habit during his Free State premiership of boasting that he kept the judges of that province under his thumb.
We know Ramaphosa cannot remove Magashule from his position. The president will have to rely on the national executive committee of the ANC to remove its secretary general.
And before that can happen, he must be hoping Shamila Batohi places Magashule – a perfect example of a member of the predatory elite – in a legal chokehold that will convince even the most uninformed ANC member that the fall of the SG is not a Ramaphosa plot.
FREE TO READ – AMAZON IN FLAMES | The fires raging in the Amazon have spooked the world in the past couple of weeks, with accusations flying like missiles across the Atlantic Ocean, writes Jan Horn.
FREE TO READ – IN THE MIND OF A DEMON | How do you explain a person like Cecilia Steyn? André le Roux writes about the mastermind behind the Krugersdorp murders.
CR17 | SA is in trouble – and we should not let our attention be diverted from the real state capture that happened, writes former public protector Thuli Madonsela.
FREE TO READ – SA'S MEGA-FARMERS HAVE A PLAN | Anneliese Burgess writes about a farm project so groundbreaking that minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma came for tea to hear more about it.
