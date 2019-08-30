Ramaphosa or Ace for ANC? Plus 5 highlights from the new Vrye Weekblad

In recent weeks, Magashule revealed plans to launch new ANC branches, and there is no doubt that the leadership of these branches will be determined by Magashule himself.

In this way he can honour his promise made in February 2018 to the ANC Youth League in KwaZulu-Natal that Ramaphosa would have only a five-year term.

Magashule's biggest challenge, however, is that he has no control over the puzzle pieces being assembled in the offices of the National Prosecuting Authority in Silverton, Pretoria. That is ironic considering his habit during his Free State premiership of boasting that he kept the judges of that province under his thumb.

We know Ramaphosa cannot remove Magashule from his position. The president will have to rely on the national executive committee of the ANC to remove its secretary general.

And before that can happen, he must be hoping Shamila Batohi places Magashule – a perfect example of a member of the predatory elite – in a legal chokehold that will convince even the most uninformed ANC member that the fall of the SG is not a Ramaphosa plot.