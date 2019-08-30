Suspected dealers nabbed on KZN freeway with 300kg of dagga

Two men who allegedly stashed more than 300kg of dagga in their vehicles were stopped in their tracks by the Hawks while travelling between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntando Ndoyokwe, 32, and Thando Mbele, 31, were arrested on the N2 freeway near Scottburgh on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in dagga.

"The Hawks' members from Port Shepstone's serious organised crime unit received information about two vehicles that were reportedly transporting a significant amount of dagga from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal," said Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, provincial Hawks spokesperson.

Mhlongo said both cars were spotted and intercepted.

"The resultant search uncovered 77 bags of dagga weighing 308kg with estimated street value of R771,000."

The two men were released on R3,000 bail each after appearing in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Thursday.

Mhlongo said the case was postponed to September 27.