South Africa

Suspected dealers nabbed on KZN freeway with 300kg of dagga

30 August 2019 - 12:20 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Over 300kg of dagga was confiscated by the Hawks on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Over 300kg of dagga was confiscated by the Hawks on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
Image: SAPS

Two men who allegedly stashed more than 300kg of dagga in their vehicles were stopped in their tracks by the Hawks while travelling between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Ntando Ndoyokwe, 32, and Thando Mbele, 31, were arrested on the N2 freeway near Scottburgh on Wednesday for allegedly dealing in dagga.

"The Hawks' members from Port Shepstone's serious organised crime unit received information about two vehicles that were reportedly transporting a significant amount of dagga from the Eastern Cape to KwaZulu-Natal," said Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo, provincial Hawks spokesperson.

Mhlongo said both cars were spotted and intercepted.

"The resultant search uncovered 77 bags of dagga weighing 308kg with estimated street value of R771,000."

The two men were released on R3,000 bail each after appearing in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Thursday.

Mhlongo said the case was postponed to September 27.

MORE

'We will get rid of them': taxi drivers' warning to drug dealers in Pretoria

Taxi drivers and protesters took to the streets in Pretoria's CBD again on Thursday in a show of force against drug dealers and "foreigners".
News
23 hours ago

Residents raid suspected drug den and discover 'used' coffins in house

Residents of Orange Grove, Johannesburg, were stunned when they discovered coffins hidden in a house on Sunday morning.
News
1 week ago

R1m worth of heroin intercepted at Cape Town airport

Cape Town customs officials confiscated about R1m worth of heroin at the Cape Town International Airport earlier this week and arrested the alleged ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X