South Africa

Two arrested after bodies of woman and helper discovered in Joburg house

30 August 2019 - 14:17 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and her helper in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg. Stock image.
Two men have been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman and her helper in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg. Stock image.
Image: 123rf.com/Bjoern Wylezich

Two men were arrested in Zakariyya Park, south of Johannesburg, on Friday after the bodies of a woman and her helper were discovered.

Sgt Khalipha Mvula said the suspects, aged 26 and 34, were linked to the murders of the women who were found in a house in Clove Drive, Zakariyya Park, on Thursday.

The bodies were discovered by a neighbour who went to investigate after hearing an explosion from the owner's house.

"The lifeless body of the 39-year-old owner of the house was discovered lying on the floor with an electrical cable around her neck, while the body of the female helper, whose age has not been determined at this stage, was found burnt beyond recognition inside a completely burnt out outbuilding.

"Electrical appliances as well as a silver grey Chevrolet Cruze sedan belonging to the family were missing," said Mvula.

One of the suspects was arrested in the Johannesburg CBD after the police recovered a vehicle that was taken from the house.

"The arrested suspect led police to his accomplice, who was also arrested. He was in a taxi heading to Limpopo," said Mvula,

The men have been charged with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle, Mvula said. They may face more charges.

MORE

Two men wanted for murder of cop shot dead in Soweto

Two men wanted for the murder of a constable were killed during a shootout with police in Soweto, Johannesburg.
News
2 days ago

Cops find murdered Pietermaritzburg gym owner's car

A vehicle belonging to a woman, who was murdered in her Pietermaritzburg home, was recovered on Thursday night.
News
4 hours ago

Teen arrested for murder of soldier found in boot of burnt car

Police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the murder of a soldier whose body was found in the boot of a torched car last week.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X