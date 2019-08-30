Vehicle 'explosion' rocks Cape Town suburb, victim in critical condition

A vehicle explosion on Steenberg Road in Tokai, Cape Town, has left the driver in a critical condition.

The black SUV was blown off the road and witnesses writing on Twitter suggest that a suspicious device was found beneath the vehicle. Police, however, have not been able to confirm the cause at this stage.

A preliminary police report states that the incident occurred at 12.30pm on Friday, and that the police's K9 unit and bomb squad were on the scene, which was handed over by the city's fire and rescue services.

"A vehicle exploded around 12.30pm," said police spokesperson FC van Wyk. "It is alleged that the victim left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg on Steenberg Road, the vehicle exploded."

He appealed to the public to provide any information they might have.

"At this stage this office cannot confirm what caused the explosion. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Capt Alexander on 082 469 2578 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.