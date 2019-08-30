South Africa

Vehicle 'explosion' rocks Cape Town suburb, victim in critical condition

30 August 2019 - 15:18 By Dan Meyer
Police are investigating a possible car-bombing after a black SUV exploded in Tokai, Cape Town, on Friday afternoon.
Police are investigating a possible car-bombing after a black SUV exploded in Tokai, Cape Town, on Friday afternoon.
Image: Supplied

A vehicle explosion on Steenberg Road in Tokai, Cape Town, has left the driver in a critical condition.

The black SUV was blown off the road and witnesses writing on Twitter suggest that a suspicious device was found beneath the vehicle. Police, however, have not been able to confirm the cause at this stage.

A preliminary police report states that the incident occurred at 12.30pm on Friday, and that the police's K9 unit and bomb squad were on the scene, which was handed over by the city's fire and rescue services.

"A vehicle exploded around 12.30pm," said police spokesperson FC van Wyk. "It is alleged that the victim left his house in Stonehurst Estate and while driving towards Ou Kaapse Weg on Steenberg Road, the vehicle exploded."

He appealed to the public to provide any information they might have.

"At this stage this office cannot confirm what caused the explosion. Anyone with any information about this incident is kindly requested to contact the investigating officer Capt Alexander on 082 469 2578 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.

This is a developing story.

MORE

Gavin Watson: Speedometer in car's wreck froze at 140km/h

The police investigation into the death of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson is centred on the whereabouts of his cellphone and the speedometer of his wrecked ...
News
1 day ago

Police on the hunt for three men who petrol bombed truck

Western Cape police are currently searching for clues at the scene where a truck was set alight with a petrol bomb in Lwandle, Cape Town, on Saturday ...
News
2 weeks ago

North West man held for trying to bomb his family with R1m worth of explosives

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for paying R10,000 to have his family bombed - using R1m worth of equipment.
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. Watson crash: CCTV, speed cameras, cellphone towers will reveal truth South Africa
  3. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  4. WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies ... South Africa
  5. WATCH | SA reacts to 'struggling' white South Africans singing in Setswana in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X