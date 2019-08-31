Man arrested in connection with disappearance of Uyinene Mrwetyana

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana.

"In the early hours of Friday morning, the team supported by Western Cape Flying Squad members arrested a 42-year-old suspect in Claremont," said Brig Novela Potelwa. "An extensive investigation is currently under way to determine the whereabouts of the missing person. All avenues are being looked into, including the place where she was last seen."

Police are set to interview the man to try to ascertain the whereabouts of the film and media student, who has been missing since Saturday last week.

Meanwhile, DNA tests and an autopsy are being performed on an unidentified body discovered in Lingelethu West, Khayelitsha, on August 26, Potelwa said.