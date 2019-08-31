Several injured in Durban tent collapse

Three children were rushed to hospital after a tent collapsed on them in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

Rescue Care paramedic Garrith Jamieson said paramedics were on scene at the Cato Manor sports ground in Bellair where a meeting had been taking place.

"The tent actually caved in, injuring multiple patients. Three children have been rushed privately to hospital as they couldn't wait.

"On arrival paramedics assessed multiple patients. They were treated on scene by Rescue Care paramedics and will be going through to a nearby hospital for the further care that they require," Jamieson said.

He said the condition of the three children was unknown because they had left the scene before Rescue Care paramedics had arrived.

Jamieson added that the tent had collapsed due to the severe windy conditions in Durban.