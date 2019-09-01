Broken MRI scanners leave patients waiting 'months' at Gauteng public hospitals

Four out of eight Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines at Gauteng public hospitals are broken, leading to waiting times of up to nine months for the diagnosis of patients.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku has revealed, in a written reply to a question in the provincial legislature, that the worst situation was at Chris Hani Baragwanath where 607 patients were waiting nine months for a MRI scan.

DA MPL Jack Bloom said in a statement on Sunday that the MEC’s response to questions indicated that the MRI machine at Helen Joseph Hospital had been broken since March and Steve Biko’s MRI machine broke down a month ago.

“The Chris Hani Baragwanath and George Mukhari hospitals … can only rely on one machine as the other ones are broken,” he said.