South Africa

Eastern Cape ANC to attend funeral of 'revolutionary' Gavin Watson

01 September 2019 - 10:53 By JEFF WICKS and BELINDA PHETO
Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Gavin Watson's struggle credentials were undisputed.
Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Gavin Watson's struggle credentials were undisputed.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

The who’s who of ANC comrades from the Eastern Cape and the party’s national structures are expected pay their respects at a funeral for Gavin Watson in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday.

Watson, 71, stood at the helm of Bosasa, later renamed African Global Operations, for nearly two decades, with the firm enjoying deeply entrenched connections to the ruling party.

It was this proximity to the levers of power – amid allegations that Watson ran a vast bribery network which paid off key ANC officials, including former president Jacob Zuma – that saw Bosasa score billions in state contracts and tenders.

Nceba Faku, the former mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality and chair of the ANC’s regional task team, told TimesLIVE he would attend the service.

Gavin Watson's final hours: prayers, family party and off before dawn

Gavin Watson’s final hours have been drawn into sharp focus by investigators probing the high-speed crash that claimed his life.
News
11 hours ago

He said Watson had been a "lynchpin figure" in the struggle against the apartheid regime.

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa said he too would clear his schedule to pay tribute to Watson.

He described the businessman as a struggle stalwart, adding that he played a significant role in the liberation movement.

“He was painted as corrupt person by the media, but the truth will triumph one day. Those of us who knew him and his family understand exactly how they fought for the democracy we see today,” Lungisa said.

“I know him from the dark days because I was part of the liberation struggle. What he did was revolutionary.”

South African National Civic Organisation in the Eastern Cape, Tony Duba, said he would also attend, insisting that Watson and his family were pillars of the Port Elizabeth community.

Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane, speaking at Watson’s memorial service in Roodepoort on Friday, said his struggle credentials were undisputed.

“Gavin Watson and his family supported black people and the ANC before it was fashionable to do so,” she said.

Mokonyane was named by Bosasa whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi as a conduit for money and gifts channelled to the ANC – including payments for Siyanqoba rallies and a birthday cake for Jacob Zuma – during his testimony before the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Mokonyane, according to Agrizzi, had allegedly received Christmas groceries as gifts from Bosasa "for years". 

The "shopping list" was similar every year and would be along the lines of 120 cases of cold drink, 40 cases of beer, four cases of quality whisky, 12 cases of frozen chicken, 200kg of beef braai packs, eight lambs, cases of premium brandy and other speciality alcohol, Agrizzi said.

From the pulpit, she fired a salvo at Agrizzi, insisting that in time she would reveal “the truth”.

READ MORE

WATCH | 'His faith was unshakeable': Gavin Watson remembered

A man who loved God above all else. A man whose faith was unshakable. A man who could forgive and forget.
News
1 day ago

Gavin Watson's family is suspicious, so won't rule out foul play yet

A lack of blood, a gaping wound and his missing cellphone have sparked suspicion of foul play among the family of Gavin Watson.
News
11 hours ago

Gavin Watson would often drive without his seatbelt: nephew

It was not out of the ordinary for Gavin Watson, who died when he crashed his company car into a bridge pillar outside OR Tambo international ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm alive and well,' tweets Gavin Watson – the other Gavin Watson, that is South Africa
  2. SA world champion fighter shot dead by her police officer boyfriend South Africa
  3. Rising sea levels are causing problems for Cape Town South Africa
  4. White TV anchor apologises to black colleague after comparing him to a gorilla World
  5. Vehicle 'explosion' rocks Cape Town suburb, victim in critical condition South Africa

Latest Videos

'Dad is in heaven now': Gavin Watson's son's touching eulogy at memorial
'He was the pillar of the family': Slain taxi driver's brother speaks out
X