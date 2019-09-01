South Africa

Mandla Maleka appointed as interim group treasurer at Eskom

01 September 2019 - 12:43 By TimesLIVE
Image: Business Times

Mandla Maleka has been appointed as Eskom's interim group treasurer, the power utility announced on Sunday.

His appointment follows the end of Andre Pillay's tenure with the company on August 30.

“Mr Maleka joined Eskom treasury in 1999 after serving as a director in the National Treasury budget office. He is currently the company's chief economist and head of portfolio management and foreign exchange (forex) trading, largely responsible for the hedging of all Eskom's forex derivatives and commodities. He also provides critical economic input to the wider group,” Eskom said in a statement.

Maleka holds a master's degree in economics and completed the executive development programme (EDP) at Wits University in Johannesburg.

"We have appointed Mr Mandla Maleka as interim group treasurer to ensure business continuity and are confident that he will successfully hold the fort until a permanent group treasurer is appointed", said Calib Cassim, Eskom's chief financial officer.

