Prisoner killed, guard stabbed in scuffle in Eastern Cape

An inmate was killed and a guard stabbed during a scuffle at the St Albans Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Correctional services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the guard was receiving medical attention following the violent stabbing.

"A correctional services official is being stabilised in hospital following a stabbing incident this morning. The inmate who initiated the attack has unfortunately passed on following a scuffle with officials," said Nxumalo.

He said the crime scene was cordoned off to let police gather evidence.

Nxumalo described the incident as unfortunate as the department had recently deployed a national task team to the facility to stabilise operations there.

TimesLIVE reported in February that three prison guards were stabbed by inmates at the same prison. Nxumalo, at that time, described the incident as a clear act of hooliganism which would never be tolerated by the department.

Nxumalo said trauma counselling would be provided for those involved in the latest incident.

Nxumalo said more details would be provided once the preliminary investigation had been completed, after senior officials visited the centre.