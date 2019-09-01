Proposal to scrap e-tolls or entice motorists with 70% discount - report

Gauteng’s e-tolls could either be scrapped altogether or motorists offered a 70% discount on the current fees.

These were two proposals – out of seven – that would to be put forward to Cabinet by a task team established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to find a solution to the e-tolls saga in the province, City Press reported on Sunday.

Discussion documents in possession of the publication indicated that offering a discount under the user-pays scenario may lead to increased compliance by motorists – many of whom are refusing to pay.

The second option would see government paying on behalf of motorists “by means of a tax levy”. While this scenario would ensure Sanral could service its debt, it could compromise the application of the user-pays principle in other parts of the country.