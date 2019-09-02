Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post office

Mrwetyana disappeared more than a week ago and three private investigators joined police in an extensive search for the first-year film and media student, along with distraught friends and fellow students.

Shocked friends attending the trial at the Wynberg magistrate’s court discovered that the suspect, who cannot be named as he must still attend an identity parade, was an employee at a post office - one of the places she was last seen alive.

The state alleged that the man had bludgeoned Mrwetyana with a scale inside the post office. She had allegedly fought back but was knocked unconscious.

He later allegedly later made a confession and indicated where a body was buried.

During court proceedings, the suspect turned around to face the crowd and grinned slightly.

People in the public gallery called him a "pig".

The case was postponed to November 5.

This is a developing story.