Girl, 6, kidnapped out of mother's car at Vaal school
02 September 2019 - 09:00
An alert has been issued for a girl aged six who was allegedly kidnapped out of her mother's car in Vanderbijlpark on Monday morning.
College Park Primary School said in a short statement on social media that the incident happened at 7.30am.
The suspects are four men in a Toyota Fortuner.
The Three Rivers Community Forum said, "All emergency groups, SAPS, response, community organisations are already actively assisting.”