Jewellery robbers that wore government-issued overalls appear in court

Two men believed to be part of an armed gang that pulled off a heist at a jewellery store at Westville's Pavilion shopping mall last week while wearing government-issued workman's overalls, have appeared in court.

Nkululeko Mabuza, 28, and Daluxolo Mpanza, 25, were arrested in Johannesburg on Friday - a day after they, together with several other men, stormed a popular store at the mall, forced their way in and made off with an undisclosed amount of jewellery.

The men had all been wearing orange overalls worn by workers employed by Durban Solid Waste, the eThekwini Municipality's refuse collection entity.