South Africa

KwaZulu-Natal men to appear in court for murder following cattle theft

02 September 2019 - 16:07 By Orrin Singh
Seven men will face a murder charge when they appear in court in connection with a murder linked to stolen cattle. File Photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

Seven men aged between 20 and 32 are due to appear at the Gluckstadt magistrate’s court, in northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday facing charges of murder.

Police said the men were arrested on Sunday, a few hours after they allegedly killed a man during a shooting.

"It is alleged the owner of stolen cattle, together with other men, proceeded to the home of a local man who was suspected of stealing the cattle. As the group were entering the man’s property, they were ambushed and shot," said police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane.

One of the men, Fanana Masondo, 32, was shot dead.

The group, which had been looking for the stolen cattle, fled.

In a separate incident on Sunday, police officers from Msinga arrested a 20-year-old suspect for killing his twin brother in the Keatsdrift area.

It is alleged the twin brothers were at home when they started an argument.

One was stabbed several times and died instantly. A case of murder was opened at Msinga police station and the man was arrested soon after. He is due to appear in the Msinga magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

